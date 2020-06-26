Corus feels COVID-19 impact as revenue drops 24% in Q3
While a sharp drop in advertising revenue caused the declines, there were brights spots as the company's OTT offering StackTV hit 200,000 subs.
While a sharp drop in advertising revenue caused the declines, there were brights spots as the company’s OTT offering StackTV hit 200,000 subs.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN