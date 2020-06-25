NB lawyer, veteran journalist named CRTC commissioners

Newly appointed commissioners Ellen C. Desmond and Nirmala Naidoo will take over from outgoing members Christopher MacDonald and Linda Vennard.
By Kelly Townsend
60 mins ago

