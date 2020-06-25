CBC says it will make hiring, retention policies more inclusive

The pubcaster says that by 2021/22 half of all hires for exec and senior management positions will be Indigenous people, visible minorities or people with disabilities.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
CBC pic

