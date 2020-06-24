Upfronts ’20: Transplant, Jann, Letterkenny earn renewals
Great Pacific Media's Mud Mountain Haulers and Blue Ice Pictures' The Surrealtor were among the new series unveiled at Bell Media's "Homefront" presentation.
Great Pacific Media’s Mud Mountain Haulers and Blue Ice Pictures’ The Surrealtor were among the new series unveiled at Bell Media’s “Homefront” presentation.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN