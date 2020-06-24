TIFF pulls back the curtain on its 2020 plans

The festival will go forward with a reduced lineup of films in a hybrid model of virtual and physical screenings as TIFF reduces its staff by 17% due to projected revenue losses.
By Kelly Townsend
43 mins ago
concrete-cowboy

The festival will go forward with a reduced lineup of films in a hybrid model of virtual and physical screenings as TIFF reduces its staff by 17% due to projected revenue losses.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN