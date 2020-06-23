Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for June 12 to 18, 2020 After a three-month hiatus, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada is reporting box-office numbers again, with Bloodshot and Bad Boys for Life leading the chart.

Three months after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the exhibition industry to a halt, MTAC has resumed its weekly reporting on the Canadian box office.

According to data for the week of June 12 to 18, the domestic box office total was $498,600, a stark contrast to last year’s total of $17.06 million.

As is to be expected, all of the films featured on this week’s list are previously released titles such as Bloodshot (#1), Bad Boys for Life (#2), Trolls World Tour (#3), Sonic the Hedgehog (#4) and The Invisible Man (#5). Bloodshot, which previously came out in theatres earlier this year and shifted to an early VOD model, came out on top with a total of $77,736 from six theatres. Additionally, two Canadian films, Menteur (2019) and Mafia Inc. (2020), played at a single Quebec theatre, garnering $15,538 each, according to MTAC’s data.

As more province’s reopen, it’s unclear to what degree the exhibition industry will bounce back, especially as a number of U.S. tentpoles have been delayed. Last week, Cineplex outlined its theatre reopening plans. The theatre chain said it is working to reopen six Alberta theatres on June 26 and plans to reopen as many locations as it can on July 3rd in all markets where it is permitted by government and health authorities. More recently, Landmark Cinemas announced its own reopening plan in B.C. and Alberta.

View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.

VIEW PDF HERE