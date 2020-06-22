WGC, BIPOC TV & Film disagree over story coordinator role

Both organizations released statements on the issue, which was first sparked by a petition launched by BIPOC TV & Film for story coordinators to receive guild status.
By Kelly Townsend
37 mins ago

