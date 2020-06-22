Rogers Sports & Media reveals 2020/21 slate
Rogers kicked off a busy week for Canada's private broadcasters, unveiling a roster of 21 returning series and four new acquisitions.
Rogers kicked off a busy week for Canada’s private broadcasters, unveiling a roster of 21 returning series and four new acquisitions.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN