Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 9 to 15, 2020 13 Reasons Why comes in at #1, followed by The Mandalorian and Space Force at #2 and #3, respectively.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 38.9 times more in-demand than the average show

2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 28.5

3. Space Force (Netflix): 22.3

4. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 20.4

5. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 20.2

6. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 19.1

7. Stranger Things (Netflix): 18.2

8. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 18.1

9. Titans (Netflix): 17.8

10. Defending Jacob (Apple TV+): 17.4

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. PAW Patrol: 39.2 times more in-demand than the average show

2. 13 Reasons Why: 38.9

3. 90 Day Fiance: 38.6

4. America’s Got Talent: 37.9

5. SpongeBob SquarePants: 37.4

6. Avatar: The Last Airbender: 32.1

7. Game Of Thrones: 31.6

8. The 100: 31.6

9. My Hero Academia: 30.8

10. Saturday Night Live: 30.8

Parrot Analytics has recently changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market. Due to a data collection issue, Parrot did not supply a Top 10 list for the week of June 2 to 8, 2020.

Image of 13 Reasons Why courtesy of Netflix