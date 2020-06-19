CRTC denies Blue Ant Media’s request to reduce PNI requirement
The Commission determined the broadcaster did not give "sufficient justification" to reduce the required PNI spend from 13.5% to 5% for its eight channels.
The Commission determined the broadcaster did not give “sufficient justification” to reduce the required PNI spend from 13.5% to 5% for its eight channels.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN