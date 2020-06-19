CRTC denies Blue Ant Media’s request to reduce PNI requirement

The Commission determined the broadcaster did not give "sufficient justification" to reduce the required PNI spend from 13.5% to 5% for its eight channels.
By Kelly Townsend
25 mins ago

