Taking on Canada’s Drag Race
The BANFF master class saw the adaptation's team discuss the show's greenlight and the process of crafting a homegrown version of RuPaul's Drag Race.
The BANFF master class saw the adaptation’s team discuss the show’s greenlight and the process of crafting a homegrown version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN