Lark Productions acquires TV rights to sci-fi comic series

The Vancouver-based prodco will develop and produce a TV series based on the Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen comics Descender and Ascender.
By Kelly Townsend
60 mins ago
descender-01

