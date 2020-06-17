The CW stocks up on Fridge Wars
Co-created and co-produced by CBC and The Gurin Company, the culinary competition format will debut on the U.S. net this August.
Co-created and co-produced by CBC and The Gurin Company, the culinary competition format will debut on the U.S. net this August.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN