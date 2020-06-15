Boat Rocker Studios sates int’l appetite for food TV with six series

Mary's Kitchen Crush and The Great Canadian Baking Show from Proper Television are among the shows that sold like hot cakes.
By Lauren Malyk
53 mins ago
Mary Berg Press release shot June 2020

Mary’s Kitchen Crush and The Great Canadian Baking Show from Proper Television are among the shows that sold like hot cakes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN