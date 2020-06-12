TSC names Magee TV Diverse Screenwriters winners
The winners will have a three-month mentorship with Canadian screenwriters like Alejandro Alcoba, Noelle Carbone and Marsha Greene, either in-person or virtually.
The winners will have a three-month mentorship with Canadian screenwriters like Alejandro Alcoba, Noelle Carbone and Marsha Greene, either in-person or virtually.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN