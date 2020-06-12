Deals: MetFilm Sales, Syndicado, Moonbug

International sales agents take a shine to Liz Marshall's Meat the Future and Albert Nerenberg and Nik Sheehan's Who Farted?, plus more.
By Lauren Malyk
31 mins ago
Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.00.36 AM

International sales agents take a shine to Liz Marshall’s Meat the Future and Albert Nerenberg and Nik Sheehan’s Who Farted?, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN