Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices participants revealed
Participants in this year's program for underrepresented creators include Miryam Charles, Supinder Wraich, Schelby Jean-Baptiste and Chrystelle Maechler.
Participants in this year’s program for underrepresented creators include Miryam Charles, Supinder Wraich, Schelby Jean-Baptiste and Chrystelle Maechler.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN