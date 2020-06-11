eOne appoints Michael Lombardo as president, global television

eOne confirmed the appointment a month after rumours began to swirl that Lombardo would assume the post formerly held by Mark Gordon.
By Daniele Alcinii
21 mins ago
Michael Lombardo

eOne confirmed the appointment a month after rumours began to swirl that Lombardo would assume the post formerly held by Mark Gordon.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN