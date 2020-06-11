Carolyn Combs exits as executive director of WIFTV

Combs will step down from the position in August after eight years at the helm, but will continue to be an organization member as she relocates to Toronto.
By Kelly Townsend
58 mins ago

Combs will step down from the position in August after eight years at the helm, but will continue to be an organization member as she relocates to Toronto.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN