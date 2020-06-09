WGC responds to petition to give story coordinators guild status

BIPOC TV & Film launched the petition to call for a "standard livable minimum rate" for the role, saying it has moved beyond an entry-level position for junior writers.
By Kelly Townsend
60 mins ago
iphone-notebook-pen-working-34088

BIPOC TV & Film launched the petition to call for a “standard livable minimum rate” for the role, saying it has moved beyond an entry-level position for junior writers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN