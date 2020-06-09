Ontario film, TV production to reopen with regional approach

Ottawa, North Bay and Waterloo are among 24 regions able to restart as of June 12, while regions such as Toronto and Hamilton must wait until they meet public health criteria.
By Kelly Townsend
12 mins ago
