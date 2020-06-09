Colette Watson to depart Rogers Sports & Media

Julie Adam will expand her role to include broadcast, filling the gap left by Watson.
By Bree Rody
3 hours ago
colette-julie-623x350

Julie Adam will expand her role to include broadcast, filling the gap left by Watson.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN