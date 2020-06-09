B.C. edges closer to reopening after WorkSafeBC green light

While the guidelines theoretically open the door for some production to resume, a comprehensive set of industry-specific COVID-19 protocols will not be released until mid-June.
By Jordan Pinto
59 mins ago
Vancouver

While the guidelines theoretically open the door for some production to resume, a comprehensive set of industry-specific COVID-19 protocols will not be released until mid-June.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN