Queen of the Morning Calm leads winners at Canadian Film Fest

Gloria Ui Young Kim's debut won three awards, including the Best Director prize, while Steve Markle's documentary Shoot to Marry took home Best Feature.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Processed with VSCO with e5 preset

Gloria Ui Young Kim’s debut won three awards, including the Best Director prize, while Steve Markle’s documentary Shoot to Marry took home Best Feature.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN