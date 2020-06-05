Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 26 to June 1, 2020 Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian continue to lead the Digital Original list, while Defending Jacob cracks the top three.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 29.0 times more in-demand than the average show

2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 28.4

3. Defending Jacob (AppleTV+): 24.2

4. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 21.1

5. Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime Video): 19.0

6. Stranger Things (Netflix): 18.6

7. Ozark (Netflix): 18.3

8. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 18.0

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 17.2

10. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 16.9

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Rick and Morty: 34.2 times more in-demand than the average show

2. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 32.5

3. Killing Eve: 31.6

4. Saturday Night Live: 30.7

5. Game Of Thrones: 30.3

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 30.2

7. The 100: 29.9

8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 29.0

9. The Mandalorian: 28.4

10. 90 Day Fiance: 27.6

Parrot Analytics has recently changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Image of Star Wars: The Clone Wars courtesy of Disney+