Corus tackles climate change in kid-targeted doc special
Corus EVP Colin Bohm shares how CitizenKid: Earth Comes First fits into the company's original content strategy and how they formed the partnership with White Pine Pictures.
Corus EVP Colin Bohm shares how CitizenKid: Earth Comes First fits into the company’s original content strategy and how they formed the partnership with White Pine Pictures.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN