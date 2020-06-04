WFF hires Shelly Quade as talent programs manager

Based in Halifax, the former manager of programs and development and TELUS partner liaison at the NSI oversees the organization's 11 talent programs.
By Lauren Malyk
12 mins ago

Based in Halifax, the former manager of programs and development and TELUS partner liaison at the NSI oversees the organization’s 11 talent programs.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN