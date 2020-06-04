Two Canadian titles named official Cannes 2020 selections
Pascal Plante's Nadia, Butterfly and Viggo Mortensen's Falling are among 56 films that will hold the title of Cannes 2020 selection in lieu of a physical festival.
Pascal Plante’s Nadia, Butterfly and Viggo Mortensen’s Falling are among 56 films that will hold the title of Cannes 2020 selection in lieu of a physical festival.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN