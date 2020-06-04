Two Canadian titles named official Cannes 2020 selections

Pascal Plante's Nadia, Butterfly and Viggo Mortensen's Falling are among 56 films that will hold the title of Cannes 2020 selection in lieu of a physical festival.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Falling - Still 1

Pascal Plante’s Nadia, Butterfly and Viggo Mortensen’s Falling are among 56 films that will hold the title of Cannes 2020 selection in lieu of a physical festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN