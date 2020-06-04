DGC petitions federal government to extend CERB for film, TV workers
The petition proposes an eight-week extension for freelancers faced with a slow restart to production and has already garnered more than 5,000 signatures.
The petition proposes an eight-week extension for freelancers faced with a slow restart to production and has already garnered more than 5,000 signatures.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN