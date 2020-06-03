Canadian OTT subscribers with three or more services grow
Media Technology Monitor's Sneak Peek Report also found that Facebook and YouTube lead as the most popular options for remote social viewing features.
Media Technology Monitor’s Sneak Peek Report also found that Facebook and YouTube lead as the most popular options for remote social viewing features.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN