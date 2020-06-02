Quebec to allow production to reopen June 8
The government announced a $91.5 million investment toward film and TV production, to be distributed by SODEC, and released the province's production protocols for COVID-19.
The government announced a $91.5 million investment toward film and TV production, to be distributed by SODEC, and released the province’s production protocols for COVID-19.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN