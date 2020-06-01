Telefilm awards nearly $8M across six French-language features

Baby-sitter, Lignes de fuite and Beluga Blues are among the projects set to share coin from the funder.
By Lauren Malyk
37 mins ago

Baby-sitter, Lignes de fuite and Beluga Blues are among the projects set to share coin from the funder.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN