On Screen Manitoba releases COVID-19 production protocols

The 12-page guide was created by a committee of seven local prodcos, with input from guilds and unions, and arrives as the province eases restrictions on production.
By Kelly Townsend
16 mins ago
Photo by Vanilla Bear Films on Unsplash

The 12-page guide was created by a committee of seven local prodcos, with input from guilds and unions, and arrives as the province eases restrictions on production.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN