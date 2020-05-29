Robin Cass launches new prodco on the West Coast
Cass shares how the new company is perfecting development during the pandemic, with titles like Waubgeshig Rice's award-winning novel Moon of The Crusted Snow.
Cass shares how the new company is perfecting development during the pandemic, with titles like Waubgeshig Rice’s award-winning novel Moon of The Crusted Snow.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN