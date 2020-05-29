Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 19 to 25, 2020 The Mandalorian continues to lead the Digital Original list, while She-Ra and the Princesses of Power comes in at #9.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 29.2 times more in demand than the average TV show

2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 28.6

3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 26.1

4. Defending Jacob: (Apple TV+): 22.6

5. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 18.7

6. Ozark (Netflix): 18.5

7. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 18.2

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 18.1

9. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix): 16.3

10. Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime Video): 16.1

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Rick and Morty: 35.5 times more in demand than the average TV show

2. 90 Day Fiance: 33.4

3. Game Of Thrones: 33.3

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 30.9

5. SpongeBob SquarePants: 30.2

6. My Hero Academia: 30.2

7. The Mandalorian: 29.2

8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 28.6

9. The 100: 28.3

10. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 28.1

Parrot Analytics has recently changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Image of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power courtesy of Netflix