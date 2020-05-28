We Are One schedules raft of Canadian titles

Amreeka, Throat Singing in Kangirsuk, Ivory Burn and seven projects from the NFB are among the lineup.
By Lauren Malyk
14 mins ago
woman-camera-stock-unsplash

Amreeka, Throat Singing in Kangirsuk, Ivory Burn and seven projects from the NFB are among the lineup.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN