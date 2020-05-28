Discovery U.S. buys Saloon’s The Bryk Retreat

Blue Ant International sold 320 hours of programming from across its catalogue, including Witches of Salem, Detention Adventure and Best Cake Wins.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Bryk Retreat Screen Shot 2020-05-28 at 10.45.31 AM

