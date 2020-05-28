CSAs ’20: Antigone, The Song of Names score five prizes each

The final ceremony saw Sophie Deraspe's drama win Best Motion Picture, while The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open and The Twentieth Century also picked up prizes.
By Lauren Malyk
21 mins ago
antigone-oscar-tiff

The final ceremony saw Sophie Deraspe’s drama win Best Motion Picture, while The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open and The Twentieth Century also picked up prizes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN