CSAs ’20: Cardinal, Schitt’s Creek emerge as big scripted winners
The fan favourites, which both signed off for the final time recently, were named best drama and comedy, respectively, claiming 13 prizes between them.
The fan favourites, which both signed off for the final time recently, were named best drama and comedy, respectively, claiming 13 prizes between them.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN