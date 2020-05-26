Coroner scores third season, sells to Channel 4
Season three, which is currently in pre-production, sees executive producer Morwyn Brebner (Saving Hope) continue on in her role as showrunner.
Season three, which is currently in pre-production, sees executive producer Morwyn Brebner (Saving Hope) continue on in her role as showrunner.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN