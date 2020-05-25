Netflix audiences adopt The Willoughbys
The latest family flick from Bron Animation was viewed by approximately 37.6 million households in a four-week period, according to the streamer.
The latest family flick from Bron Animation was viewed by approximately 37.6 million households in a four-week period, according to the streamer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN