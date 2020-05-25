CSAs ’20: nîpawistamâsowin wins Best Feature Length doc
The virtual ceremony celebrating documentary and factual programming also saw The Accountant of Auschwitz, Disasters at Sea, Mr. Jane and Finch and Engraved on a Nation: On the Line honoured.
