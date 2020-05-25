After Kew: how four prodcos are weathering back-to-back crises
For the first time since the collapse of Kew Media Group, principals at Frantic Films, Media Headquarters, Nikki Ray Media and BGM discuss sprinting to save their companies, projects and reputations, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to upend their plans.
For the first time since the collapse of Kew Media Group, principals at Frantic Films, Media Headquarters, Nikki Ray Media and BGM discuss sprinting to save their companies, projects and reputations, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to upend their plans.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN