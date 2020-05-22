Sinking Ship scores 16 Daytime Emmy nods
The kids prodco received eight nominations recognizing Ghostwriter, while Dino Dana and Odd Squad picked up four each.
The kids prodco received eight nominations recognizing Ghostwriter, while Dino Dana and Odd Squad picked up four each.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN