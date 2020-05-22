Sinking Ship scores 16 Daytime Emmy nods

The kids prodco received eight nominations recognizing Ghostwriter, while Dino Dana and Odd Squad picked up four each.
By Lauren Malyk
5 mins ago
dd_704

The kids prodco received eight nominations recognizing Ghostwriter, while Dino Dana and Odd Squad picked up four each.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN