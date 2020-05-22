Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 12 to 18, 2020 The Mandalorian came out on top, followed by Star Wars: The Clone Wars at #2 and Defending Jacob at #3.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 34.9 times more in-demand than the average show

2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 29.0

3. Defending Jacob (Apple TV+): 21.1

4. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 20.2

5. Ozark (Netflix): 19.7

6. Stranger Things (Netflix): 19.6

7. Titans (Netflix): 19.5

8. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 19.4

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 19.2

10. The Last Kingdom (Netflix): 17.8

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. My Hero Academia: 36.2 times more in-demand than the average show

2. 90 Day Fiance: 36.0

3. The Mandalorian: 34.9

4. Game Of Thrones: 34.5

5. Outlander: 32.9

6. Rick and Morty: 32.5

7. Saturday Night Live: 32.5

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 31.9

9. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 31.3

10. The Walking Dead: 29.6

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. In this dataset Parrot Analytics is comparing the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show.

A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of May 12 to 18, 2020.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+