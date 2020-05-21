RLJE Films, Shudder nab horror comedy PG: Psycho Goreman

The feature from writer/director Steven Kostanski will be released in U.S. theatres in late 2020, before heading to Shudder in early 2021.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
