NFB names Julie Roy director general of creation and innovation
In the role, Roy will be tasked with strengthening the organization's creative leadership and establishing an integrated programming vision.
In the role, Roy will be tasked with strengthening the organization’s creative leadership and establishing an integrated programming vision.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN