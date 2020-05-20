Intuitive Pictures’ Ina Fichman elected as DOC board chair
The former Don Haig Award winner steps into Nadine Pequeneza's shoes.
The former Don Haig Award winner steps into Nadine Pequeneza’s shoes.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN