Deals: Shaftesbury, eOne, Black Fawn

Two Canadian series pick up additional distribution overseas, while distributor Black Fawn nabs the rights to the Toronto-produced horror Scarecrows.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
Departure (2) - Red Arrow Studios International

Two Canadian series pick up additional distribution overseas, while distributor Black Fawn nabs the rights to the Toronto-produced horror Scarecrows.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN