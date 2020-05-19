Hollywood Suite pays homage to Romero with original doc

Raising the Dead: Re-examining Night of the Living Dead is among the rising list of original documentary titles from Hollywood Suite to honour classic cinema.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
night_of_the_living_dead_4

Raising the Dead: Re-examining Night of the Living Dead is among the rising list of original documentary titles from Hollywood Suite to honour classic cinema.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN